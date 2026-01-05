2028 State Assembly Elections: ‘I want to contest from Chamaraja’

January 5, 2026

Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha throws his hat into State politics

Chamaraja needs representative with a vision for development

Chamaraja constituents respond to development, not money

“People here are educated and cannot be bought with money power. Instead, they consider the development works, which is why Chamaraja Constituency is my natural choice to contest from in the next Assembly Polls.”

Mysore/Mysuru: Former two-time Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, who was denied the BJP ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, has expressed his interest to contest 2028 Assembly Polls from Chamaraja Constituency in city.

Speaking to media persons at a calendar launch here this morning, he said that it was quite common to enter the State politics after a stint at the national level.

Speaking of why he chose Chamaraja, he said, because it is an ideal Constituency considering various positive factors.

“People here are educated and cannot be bought with money power. Instead, they consider the development works, which is why Chamaraja Constituency is my natural choice to contest from in the next Assembly Polls,” he pointed out.

He then added saying, “earlier, late H.S. Shankarlinge Gowda had won four times on a BJP ticket from Chamaraja Constituency which has been a BJP bastion for years. Considering

the all favourable factors, I have started my political activities from the Constituency.”

When asked if he had chosen the Constituency since it was dominated by Vokkaliga community, Prathap Simha said that the Constituency had people not only from Vokkaliga community but also from other communities as well.

Reacting to ongoing issue with respect to Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru, Prathap Simha questioned the State Government’s decision to allot lands to illegal occupants stating that instead of providing shelter to the homeless people in Varuna Constituency, why has the Government decided to provide lands to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

“Is it a plan to provide houses for them and later add their names in the voters’ list to increase the vote bank,” he questioned and added that the move to provide houses to illegal migrants would prove disastrous for the State in the future.

‘Chamaraja needs a visionary MLA’

Speaking to Star of Mysore, this morning, Prathap Simha said that Chamaraja Constituency does not need an MLA to win the elections by distributing envelopes with money and also not an MLA who only works for welfare of his family members and friends by neglecting the people.

“The Constituency needs an MLA who considers the entire Chamaraja Constituency as his family and works for its development. People have been wanting to have a representative for four to five consecutive terms to keep the continuity of development works like late H.S. Shankarlinge Gowda and not keep changing their MLA,” he added.

Speaking on the development works he had initiated in Chamaraja Constituency during his tenure as Mysuru-Kodagu MP, Prathap Simha claimed that he was responsible for setting up of Oxygen Plants at K.R. Hospital and Princess Krishnajammanni Super Specialty Hospital on KRS Road during COVID-19, Passport Seva Kendra at Metagalli Post Office, rectification of accident spot near Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road, installation of LPG pipeline starting from Hebbal, establishment of Kidwai and other health centres worth Rs. 356 crore, a grant of Rs. 89 crore for renovation of hospitals under MMC&RI among others.

“Having a vision to develop the Constituency further, I will ensure Chamaraja emerges as the top most developed Constituency in the State,” he added.

On Ballari issue

Condemning the Ballari violence, Prathap Simha alleged that the Chief Minister had anti-social elements surrounded him. “Ballari incident is a shameful act. It is not only the mistake of Congress MLA Bharath Reddy but also the mistake of the person who had taken him as a confidant. Earlier, such incidents were being reported from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, now it has occurred in Karnataka. Speaker should have initiated action against Bharath Reddy for speaking out of emotion at the Legislative Assembly. With no action initiated, it has resulted in Bharath Reddy growing up to this level,” he added.

“Even we have weapons and gunmen. But we do not indulge in such acts. It is the freedom given by CM Siddaramaiah that has resulted in such situations. The State Government must consider the fact that a Kannadiga had lost his life and not a Congress worker,” he said and questioned the State Government’s move to name Janardhan Reddy as Accused No. 1 in the case.

Taking a dig at the CM, Prathap Simha said, while Siddaramaiah could break the record of former CM Devaraj Urs for being the longest CM, he cannot follow his style of administration.

‘Let S.R. Mahesh contest from Chamundeshwari’

JD(S) MLC C.N. Manjegowda, speaking at Kuvempu Jayanti celebrations in K.R. Nagar yesterday, urged former Minister and JD(S) State Working President S.R. Mahesh to contest from Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency in the 2028 Assembly Polls promising that he would work to ensure his victory.

“JD(S) workers, in both Chamundeshwari and K.R. Nagar, have been demanding S.R. Mahesh to contest the next Assembly Polls from their respective Constituencies. However, plots will be hatched to defeat S.R. Mahesh in K.R. Nagar. So, I have been pressurising him to contest from Chamundeshwari with an assurance that he would emerge victorious,” Manjegowda said.