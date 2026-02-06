PRASHAD works atop Chamundi Hill: High Court to hear petition on Feb. 13

February 6, 2026

Hindu activists prepare to submit records on threat to Temple, Gopura

Mysore/Mysuru: Hindu social activists are preparing to submit documents to the High Court, alleging that works being carried out under the Central Government’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme at Chamundi Hill pose a threat to the preservation, heritage and traditions of the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and its iconic gopura.

Activist Lohitt Urs said the matter is scheduled to be heard in the High Court on Feb. 13. He said the Court has already directed both the Central and State Governments to submit detailed records related to the PRASHAD project.

Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who has filed a petition challenging the scheme, has submitted certain documents highlighting the possible impact of the project on the temple. She has stressed that relevant records must be produced to demonstrate how the project could endanger the temple’s heritage and structural safety. Activists are now in the process of collecting and compiling such evidence.

Nod from archaeology department

Under the PRASHAD scheme, prior permission from the Archaeology Department is mandatory. In addition, since Chamundi Hill is a forested area and a habitat for birds and animals, clearance from the Forest Department is also required.

However, activists have alleged that these norms have been overlooked by the District Administration and the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority. They said Pramoda Devi Wadiyar would place this material before the High Court.

Lohitt Urs further pointed out that when the temple and gopura were constructed, protective walls were built around them, and the foundations were strengthened using stone and soil. He cautioned that any disturbance caused by PRASHAD-related works could weaken the foundations of the temple and gopura.

Old records and photographs, he said, would be submitted to the Court to substantiate the claim.

‘Works must not harm temple or environment’

“The PRASHAD project works should not in any way damage the Chamundeshwari Temple, its gopura or the surrounding environment. During the reign of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, when the temple was constructed, protective walls were built around it, and the foundations were reinforced with stone and soil,” said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

“If earthmovers dig roads and remove the soil and stones now, it could endanger the very existence of the temple and gopura. I will hold consultations with the Central Government departments to ensure that no harm is caused,” he added.