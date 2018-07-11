Passersby were seen filming accident while victim was dragged up to 150 feet ! 
News

Passersby were seen filming accident while victim was dragged up to 150 feet ! 

Mysuru: On the fateful night of July 5, the Hyundai Creta vehicle that collided against the bike on which Aravinda Rao and M.C. Namana were riding dragged Aravinda Rao up to 150 feet. Police said that no one came to the rescue of the victims.

The Police, who are making their best efforts to trace the killer vehicle, told SOM that the speeding SUV rammed against the bullet bike driven by Aravinda Rao. Both Namana and Aravinda Rao fell from the bike and the latter was caught in the wheels of the SUV. “The vehicle dragged Aravinda Rao up to 150 feet. Later, the SUV driver got down the vehicle and separated Aravinda Rao from the wheels, pushed him to a side and sped away,” said N. Muniyappa, Siddarthanagar Traffic Inspector.

“Our investigations have revealed that many people were a witness to the accident and none of them came forward to the help of Aravinda Rao and Namana. While they let the SUV driver escape without informing the Police, some of them were callously filming the accident on their mobile phones,” he said.

A Police team had to come all the way from Siddarthanagar Traffic Station to rush the victims to the hospital, Muniyappa said and appealed to the public to come to the rescue of such accident victims and rush them to hospital so that lives can be saved.

July 11, 2018

RELATED POSTS

No more jolly ride on Chamundi Hill Road
Hit-and-run case atop Chamundi Hill: Killer vehicle left Mysuru a day after accident
Hit-and-run case atop Chamundi Hill: City Police hunt for killer vehicle

4 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Passersby were seen filming accident while victim was dragged up to 150 feet ! ”

  1. swamy says:
    July 12, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Hope the people recording the accident for entertainment meet the same fate.. others record their misery.

    Reply
  2. Raj says:
    July 12, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Bloody people
    No Humanity these days

    Reply
  3. d3adspa77ow says:
    July 12, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Hope the law enforcement think in this angle and track the tower to identify personnel’s present within the accident zone during the incident time and track them to see if they can collect any evidence in the video/photo recording to identify the vechical reg or any other artifacts.

    Reply
  4. Vinay says:
    July 12, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    At least if those passer-by share the videos maybe police can trace the vehicle owner easily.

    Whoever has taken the video pls share with police so that it helps them nab the culprit easily. if you are so scared to disclose your details, make a cd/write in a piece of paper and courier it to Mysore commissioner office. Its not mandatory even to write your name. The police will take it forward

    Your good deed will be rewarded in some or the other way.Please display some humanity

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching