Soon, travel from Mysuru to Bengaluru in just 90 minutes

Bengaluru: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister H.D. Revanna yesterday said that the State Government had acquired 64 percent of the land required for the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. The project, once completed, is expected to cut travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 90 minutes from an average three-and-a-half hours.
Replying to MLC Sandesh Nagaraj’s question in the Legislative Council, Revanna said the government will expedite the process of acquiring the remaining 36 percent of the land for the project.
Revanna said that the work has begun from both sides of Bengaluru and Mysuru with line markings where the road will come up. Actual ground work might start after a few weeks. This will be a 10-lane road with a 6-lane carriageway that is tolled while there will be a 2-lane service road on both sides without toll. Toll booths will be set up at Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapattana, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna. Users will have to pay only for the distance travelled rather than paying for the entire stretch.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2020 — that means, the project will be completed in the next 18 months. The project was approved in April 2014 and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had launched it in March this year. The road will have flyovers at Bidadi and Srirangapatna, bypasses at Ramanagaram, Channapattana and Mandya. The total estimated cost for the 117-km road is Rs. 6,400 crore of which Rs. 2,246.71 crore is for land acquisition. The National Highways Authority of India is acquiring 2,200 acres of land for the road.
“The government is also working towards obtaining forest clearances by the next fortnight. It has also been decided to hold monthly review meetings on the progress of the project. The Energy Department was seeking 15 percent of the total project cost for shifting utilities while the NHAI specified that the cost should not exceed more than 2.5 percent of the project cost,” Revanna said.
The work has been divided into two packages — Bengaluru-Nidaghatta (56 km) with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,984 crore and Nidaghatta-Mysuru (61 km) with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,169.29 crore, he said. There will be 50:50 cost-sharing formula between the Centre and the State for the project.
Once completed, the road will be the first in the State to be developed under the new Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) adopted by NHAI. As per this, NHAI will fund just 40 per cent of the total project cost while the remaining 60 per cent will be invested by the contractor or developer. The contractor/investor will get fixed annual revenue while the Highway Authority takes care of the toll collection.
This is stupid. When they widened the road from single lane to double, it was mentioned that travel time will reduce from 3 hrs to 90 mins. Same comment now. 2 years down the line, even after 3+3 lanes, travel time will still be ~3 hours due to vehicle load. 90 mins can be non-peak time
This is good project indeed. Provided if this completes on schedule. This is highly required now. Regulations must be implemented for lane deceplene must be laid for heavy vehicles and other. Even though it is there in nice board it is not followed.
Stop this Nonsense Project immediately, huge waste of money,Time, 2020?? GOD KNOWS whether it’s next century.
Best solution : Already Blore – mysore lane Electrification & Double line is over. Just put Metro Train on either side, every one hour either side – 6am or 7am onwards till 9pm, that will bring down 50% of traffic on my site road. Important junctions like Ken geriatric, bidadI, Ramnagar, chanaoatna, flyover main MANTA BYE PASS, plus widen the existing road either side by 5 feet . This will make travel time 2houes or less then that. 4 or 5 bogies of Metro will do. SAFETY PRIME GOAL! Nowadays 2 wheeler can be tracked, can’t they track Metro exactly one hour 9am, 10am, etc only 3 stops or 4 stops.
Making people dumb ..dubaaak cm in Karnataka
This is highly impossible to go by 90 minures, Even its not free road according to PWD minister talk. Because Toll will be there in every junction minimum 5 to 10 minutes will take time to pass the exit. Moreover in all the Junctions vehicle movement will be more. In particular peak time its not possible to reach Mysore Bangalore by 90 minutes.
My opinion is side of the road has to cover with wall like Nice Road and make sure everywhere alert sign is a must, ambulance services every junction is a must.
Thanks for reading my message hope it helps to many.
Manish Mysore.
Clearing more forest???
This is stupidity. We don’t need 10 lane. We need road discipline. Better quality of roads.
They can’t maintain the roads we have. Potholes everywhere, now going for 10 lane.
All we can expect from this is another scam
I will believe this only when it happens !! Travel time has only increased over the last 25 years from 3 hours to 5 hours. It is nightmare to drive during the day and night. There is no predictability at all ! Only time window you can predict is if you start between 4 am and 5 am. Else it is just impossible to predict as you have to wade through serious bottlenecks at kengeri, bidadi, ramnagar, channapattana, maddur and mandya!!
In Mandya Purchasing land to make wide road is impossible because formers are all depends on their land to leed their life… and also so many commercial buildings like vehicle showroom, schools, college, Hospital, Movie theater, star Hotels, Petrol bunks, Bus stand, Electronic showrooms, Convention Halls.. and so on… How could all they leave their place to make extra lined road
Non of the officer can’t make wide road in Bazzar street of Mandya city..!! then how could they pass road and fly over in this city…
So many road contract were sanctions for actual project but after completing that was lessed than estimated sanction eg: 100feet road get reduced to 70feet, other 30feet get compromise by some powerd persons by taking money…
Fantastic news….if properly implemented with heart and soul it will change the landscape of Karnataka…
First decide how much commission need than will go for next you are all nuganna we knows