No more jolly ride on Chamundi Hill Road

Mysuru: – Following the death of two youngsters atop the Chamundi Hill last week in a hit-and-run accident, the District Administration and the Police have banned jolly rides on the Hill Road. The ban has been enforced since the last three days and the number of youngsters, who come to the Hill on fun trips, have come down by 20 percent, said the Police.
Twenty-one-year-old M.C. Namana and Aravinda Rao of JSS College were killed atop Chamundi Hill on the night of July 5 when an SUV knocked down their bike near the Watch Tower Junction.
In the wake of this incident, the Police are now allowing only devotees to the top of the Hill and are preventing the entry of students and youth who come there on jolly trips. A vehicle checking point has been set up at Tavarekatte for this purpose.
It may be recalled here that the District Administration had banned entry to Chamundi Hill after 10 pm and after the ban was implemented in May 2017, jolly night rides on two-wheelers and four-wheelers up to the Hill were curbed. As a step further, those vehicles that proceed up the Hill will now have to undergo checks at Tavarekatte before proceeding up the Hill till 10 pm.
According to the Police, a number of youths come to the Hill after 5 pm and the crowd increases between 6 pm and 8 pm. Most of the youths, a majority of them students at various city colleges and PG accommodations, come in two-wheelers and park their vehicles near the View Points and near the designated parking areas at the Temple.
“While only a few of them go to the temple, most of the youngsters just while away time and indulge in smoking and drinking. They ride their bikes irresponsibly and put their lives under risk. They alight from the Hill with their vehicle engines and headlights switched off and this leads to accidents as the oncoming vehicle cannot see the approaching bikes,” said N. Muniyappa, Siddarthanagar Traffic Inspector.
Speaking to Star of Mysore, Muniyappa said that they had received many complaints regarding the youths misbehaving with fellow visitors. “The inhabitants of the Hill, fed up with the illegal activities and the disturbance created due to drinking, dancing and other unlawful activities had complained to the administration to put a halt to such activities. “We will not take the issue lightly anymore and have intensified the checks from 5 pm to 10 pm,” he added.
The ban on jolly rides has made a good impact. Muniyappa said that ever since the ban has been enforced, there is a drastic decline in the number of youths who come in bikes and four-wheelers atop the Hill. “We hope that the accident rates will also come down,” he said.
With salaries in lakhs or crores these youngsters think.anything goes
Incl killing people for the thrill of it
I request the police to enforce this harsh measures for ever
If I am right, there are many entry points to Chamundi Hills. Cops may stop jolly riders at the main entry point but how can they stop if youths enter from other places. Need of the hour is to deploy sufficient number of cops to check all illegal activities. Besides, there is a need to check rash and negligent driving by people.
Is this a ploy by Police to help the Fellow who has hit and run killing two youngsters three days back?
Further more appriciate to have clean handed cops, following strict rules. As there were incidents, where cops missuing taking money instead of FIR, there should also be few more CCTV installed
It is shown that the car driver attempted ‘hit and run’ then why targeting only two wheelers always? It might be the car driver’s mistake. Do only bikers make mistakes? Doesn’t a car/ bus driver make mistakes? Don’t they drive recklessly? Think maturely! Just by banning two wheelers makes less sense! If everyone drives/ rides with responsibility accidents like these wouldn’t happen!
Can you please talking logical? Its the two wheeler rider and the pillion been killed by the car! And the car driver is escaped. So whom did the two wheeler kill?
Disallowing private vehicles on the Chamundi Hills will definitely have a huge impact in alleviating problems associated with traffic, unruly behaviour & also the impact on the ecology. KSRTC can run regular bus service from the base upto the top. Car parking arrangement can be made at the base of the hill. This is in line with the current arrangement for the Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta.
All this is reactive approach. Instead it should be proactive. Same they did for another hill place – gopalswamy Betta after a rape incident. Even nature lovers can’t enjoy peacefully.
Respective measures have to be taken as they have done in himavad gopalswamy Hill’s nd they should avoid youth and youngster with their rash driving towards the hill nd should have an security alert for the youth’s to enter from other places.
There are lot of measures yet to be taken.