Lokayukta raids on two officers: Assets of 130.69%, 160.82% beyond income unearthed

February 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning operation yesterday, the Lokayukta Police conducted simultaneous raids in Mysuru targeting two Government officials accused of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Lokayukta teams searched the residences, offices and other properties linked to K.R. Chandrashekhar, who was serving as a Junior Engineer at Mysuru City Corporation and also holding additional charge of Junior Engineer at T. Narasipur Town Municipality.

The second officer raided was Altaf Hussain Jakarthi, Deputy Electrical Engineer at Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC).

Searches were conducted at three locations linked to Altaf Hussain Jakarthi. The raids revealed immovable assets, including four sites valued at Rs. 1.03 crore, a house worth Rs. 1.31 crore, taking the total value of immovable property to Rs. 2.34 crore.

CESC Engineer Altaf Hussain Jakarthi’s house and the gold ornaments found there.

Movable assets seized included Rs. 1.45 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs. 75.46 lakh, vehicles valued at Rs. 19.55 lakh and other items worth Rs. 13.55 lakh, bringing the total movable assets to Rs. 1.10 crore.

The combined value of Altaf Hussain Jakarthi’s assets was estimated at Rs. 2.41 crore, which investigators said represented 130.69 percent disproportionate wealth compared to the officer’s known sources of income.

During the raids on Chandrashekhar, investigators uncovered immovable assets comprising two sites valued at Rs. 55 lakh, a house worth Rs. 82 lakh and agricultural land whose valuation is yet to be finalised, taking the estimated value of immovable property to Rs. 1.37 crore.

Movable assets seized included Rs. 62 lakh cash, Rs. 2.02 crore jewellery, vehicles valued at Rs. 10.7 lakh and other items still under assessment, with total movable assets estimated at Rs. 2.75 crore. The combined value of Chandrashekhar’s assets stood at Rs. 2.54 crore, which officials said amounted to 160.82 percent disproportionate wealth compared to the engineer’s known sources of income.