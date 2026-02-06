Ugly, obstructive signal poles inside Elephant Statue Circle removed

February 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Three blue traffic signal poles installed inside the iconic Elephant Statue Circle, officially known as Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (previously Highway Circle) at Bannimantap, have been removed following public criticism that they were spoiling the beauty of the junction.

The City Traffic Police, who have been installing new signals across Mysuru city, had installed blue poles within the Circle housing the elephant sculpture to hang traffic lights.

This drew objections from the public, who said placing signal poles inside the Statue Circle island not only marred its aesthetic appeal but was also an eyesore, especially considering it is one of the first Circles tourists see when they enter Mysuru.

Members of the public further questioned why the beauty of this iconic Circle should be marred with traffic lights when traffic lights can be installed overhead or at the ends of roads instead?

Star of Mysore had highlighted the issue in a report titled “Traffic signal poles invade iconic Elephant Statue Circle” published on Feb. 3.

Taking note of the report, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M. Shivashankar inspected the spot, informed the higher authorities and based on their instruction, removed the three ugly signal poles from inside the Circle last evening.