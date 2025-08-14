Two tigers spotted near Yelwal

August 14, 2025

Mysuru: Tigers, which used to enter human habitats in forest fringes in search of food and devour domesticated animals besides attacking humans, are now entering human habitats in urban areas with the latest sighting of two tigers in social forest area near Yelwal on the outskirts of city.

Yesterday night, one Anand, who was proceeding in his car from Aloka side towards city, spotted two tigers sending shivers down his spine. While one tiger crossed the road and entered the social forest area, another tiger stood on the roadside for some time, before disappearing. A video of the tiger moving on the border of the social forest area has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Paramesh, who received information about the presence of the tigers near Yelwal, has rushed his staff to the spot. An inspection of the spot is being carried out this morning and if any pug marks, faeces or droppings are found at the spot, camera traps will be installed to monitor the movement of the tigers, besides conducting combing operation, the DCF added.

Public have been warned not to move around alone in the dark and have been asked to inform the Forest Department officials, if they spot the tigers.