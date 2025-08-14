Har Ghar Tiranga: ‘Heritage Elewalk’ with Dasara elephants

August 14, 2025

Mysuru: In a bid to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home, show love for the nation by hoisting the Tricolour at home and to create awareness on cleanliness, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga programme, had organised ‘Heritage Elewalk’ along with Dasara elephants in city this morning.

The MCC staff, led by MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, along with Dasara elephants marched along the Jumboo Savari route holding the Tricolour.

About 150 National Flags were used for the ‘Elewalk.’ While Pourakarmikas held the Tricolour along the route, the Mahouts sitting on their elephants also held the flags high. The ‘Heritage Elewalk,’ which commenced in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace, passed through Chamaraja Statue Circle, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road to reach Government Ayurveda College & Hospital Circle and returned to the Palace on the same route.

MCC Assistant Executive Engineer Mruthyunjaya, Environmental Engineer Mythri, Zonal Engineers, Health Inspectors, Abhaya team members, Range Forest Officer Syed Nadeem, Mysore Palace ACP Chandrashekar, Veterinarian Dr. Adarsh and others took part.