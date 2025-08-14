Crackdown on illegal number plates: 100 bikes seized, FIRs filed against owners

August 14, 2025

Mysuru: In a coordinated crackdown, the Traffic Police have launched a drive against vehicle owners using faulty, fancy and illegal number plates.

Yesterday, checks were conducted across all Traffic Sub-Divisions of Mysuru city, resulting in the seizure of over 100 bikes and registration of FIRs against the owners.

The operation is part of a broader strategy to curb crime ahead of Dasara, as some vehicles were found with stickers on number plates to evade identification and detection.

Provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) Act on number plates are being enforced strictly. Fancy plates, emblems, signs, defective plates and unauthorised names on registration plates are being removed, with cases booked against violators.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Traffic ACP Shivashankar said that earlier, defective number plates attracted only penalties. “Now, we have begun booking FIRs against vehicle owners to create a deterrent and instil fear among those who flout the rules,” he said.

He explained that the drive also targets vehicles with fake plates or licence plates featuring designs and artwork. Altering number plates is a serious violation, as they can become undetectable even to high-resolution cameras, enabling vehicles to flee after committing crimes.

The ACP reiterated that the size and format of registration marks and numerals must strictly follow Central Motor Vehicles Rules, with registration marks in English letters and figures in Arabic numerals.