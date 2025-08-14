Parked Innova car stolen at Alanahalli

August 14, 2025

Mysuru: Vehicle lifters have made away with an Innova car, which was parked in front of a house at S.D. Jayaram Layout, Alanahalli in city.

One Manjunath had purchased the Innova car (KA-11-N-1127) in his wife’s name in 2017. On Aug. 11 at about 7 pm, he had parked the vehicle in front of his house and when he woke up the next day, he found his vehicle stolen.

Manjunath’s wife in her complaint to Alanahalli Police, has stated that there were documents pertaining to an agricultural land in the vehicle.

Alanahalli Police, who have registered a case, have launched a hunt to trace the stolen vehicle.