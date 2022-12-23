Two-time sanitisation of Flower Show venue daily
Two-time sanitisation of Flower Show venue daily

December 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Flower Show venue will follow all guidelines issued by the State and Central Governments to prevent outbreak of COVID-19 and its potent variants and the premises will be sanitised twice a day to remove fear in the minds of visitors.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya said that the guidelines will be strictly implemented. “As of now, there are restrictions in closed spaces and the Flower Show is being held at an open space. We are not taking any chances and will sanitise the premises twice a day,” he said.

The Palace Board has written to the District Health Officer (DHO) seeking guidelines in conducting the public show. “We have written to the DHO seeking to set up a COVID awareness unit at the venue where Health Department staff will interact with the public. The DHO has responded positively,” he added.

