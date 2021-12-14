Two-year-old dies after hot water falls on her
News

Two-year-old dies after hot water falls on her

December 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-year-old baby girl died after hot water stored in a container accidentally fell on her at Dasanakoppal village in the taluk yesterday.

The deceased baby girl is Adhya (2), daughter of Ramu, a photographer and Jayalakshmi couple of the village.

Jayalakshmi, who wanted to give bath to her daughter, had poured hot water in a container and went out to fetch cold water.

Adhya, who was playing nearby, went near the hot water container and pulled it, during which the hot water in the container fell on her.

Ramu and Jayalakshmi, who rushed to the spot on hearing their daughter’s screams, rushed her to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru, but the baby girl succumbed to burn injuries. Jayapura Police have registered a case in this regard.

