Notaries oppose amendment to Bill
News

Notaries oppose amendment to Bill

December 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the Centre’s moves to introduce the ‘The Notaries Amendment Bill-2021’, Notaries under the banner of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Notaries Association staged a demonstration near Mahatma Gandhi’s bust opposite the City Law Courts Complex here yesterday.

Contending that the Centre was snatching away their jobs by introducing the Notaries Amendment Bill-2021 by making amendments to the Notary Act of 1952, the Notaries said that the Bill has banned continuance of Notaries who have completed 15 years of service. Claiming that lakhs of Notaries across the country would lose their jobs if the Bill came into effect, they urged the Government to withdraw such detrimental clauses in the Bill.

Urging the Government to wholly withdraw the Bill, they warned of intensifying their protest if the Government remains adamant and goes ahead with the enforcement of the Bill, which is detrimental to the interests of Notaries and senior Lawyers.

Mysore Bar Association Secretary B. Shivanna, Karnataka Notary Workshop President P. Ramesh, Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Notaries Association President N.S. Mahadevaswamy, Past President B.S. Prashanth and B. Rajeshwari were present.

