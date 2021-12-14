Kodava Heritage Centre works to be completed by end of this month

December 14, 2021

Tourism Minister replies to Congress MLC at Belagavi session

Madikeri: Tourism Minister Anand Singh said that the roofing works of two Ainmanes of Kodava Heritage Centre near Madikeri in Kodagu district has been completed and the rest of the works will be completed by the end of this month.

Replying to a question by Congress MLC Veena Achaiah at the Legislature Session in Belagavi yesterday, Anand Singh said that the Ainmane roofing works has been completed and works on flooring, electrification and interiors is underway.

Pointing out that Kodagu’s ambitious project got sanction in 2010, Singh said that all works pertaining to the project will be completed by December 2021.

Noting that the estimated cost of the project stood at Rs.3.30 crore, the Minister said that Rs. 2.53 crore has been released so far and the remaining Rs. 77 lakh will be released shortly.

Maintaining that the PWD which is executing the works, submitted a report on Dec.2 on utilisation of released funds following which Rs.25 lakh was released on Dec.8, he reiterated that all works of the project would be finished by this month end.