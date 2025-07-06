Union Minister chairs DISHA meeting

July 6, 2025

Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D.Kumaraswamy asked the officials to reach out the benefits of Centrally sponsored schemes, plans, projects and programmes to all targeted beneficiaries in time.

He was speaking after chairing the DISHA (District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting at ZP Hall here yesterday.

As the meeting progressed, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose raised their objections stating that officials were keeping them in dark over the execution of works concerning Government projects taken up in their Constituencies. Kumaraswamy directed the officials to bring all the works to the notice of the MPs before they are started or inaugurated.

K.R. MLA T.S. Srivatsa said that the officials were not apprising him on the works approved, the grants sanctioned and the works being executed under various schemes in his constituency. He also does not know about the development of parks, he added.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy instructed the officials to bring to the notice of the MPs and the MLAs about the works being executed and invite them as per protocol.

Maintaining that the sanctioned grants of Centrally sponsored projects are being fully utilised, leaving no scope for their return, the DC said that 90 percent of land acquisition process for NH 275 (Mysuru-Kushalnagar) has been complete and the acquired land has been handed over to NHAI. Pointing out that 240 acre land acquisition for Mysuru Airport runway expansion plans is almost complete, he said that the shifting of certain utilities such as power lines, canals, bridges and culverts for facilitation of expansion is pending.

The officials said that 69.33 percent of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) target has been completed with an expenditure of Rs. 896.88 crore. Also, Swacch Bharat Mission has seen a cent percent progress and MGNREGA scheme implementation too has witnessed good progress. Solid waste treatment plants have been set up in all Gram Panchayat limits and the provisions under the National Health Mission have been effectively implemented, they said.

Hunsur MLA G.D.Harish Gowda, DISHA Committee member Ashwin Kumar, ZP CEO S.Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, SP N. Vishnuvardhana were present.