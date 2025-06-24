Unrest in ruling Congress grows as MLA says he will quit over funds

June 24, 2025

Bengaluru: In a fresh blow to ruling Congress Government, Kagwad MLA Bharamagouda (Raju) Kage on Monday accused his party Government of administrative collapse and threatened to resign over stalled development works in his Constituency and lack of funds.

His statement comes after two of his fellow Congress MLAs had vented out their ire in public over slow paced development and alleged cash-for-house scam.

While Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna sought the resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with the alleged scam in the allotment of houses, Aland MLA B.R. Patil, who is also the Chairman of Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, had made allegations a few days ago about house for money scam, an audio of which had gone viral.

Kage, who is also the NWKRTC (North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation) Chairman, said on Monday, he would meet CM Siddaramaiah in the next few days to tender his resignation, while Gopalakrishna wanted the Housing Minister to resign and allow a fair investigation into the allegation made by B.R. Patil, a senior MLA.

Ruing that no work is happening in his Kagwad Constituency (Belagavi district), Raju Kage said CM Siddaramaiah had sanctioned special grant of Rs. 25 crore in the past, which included Rs.12 crore for roads and Rs.13 crore for Community Halls. “It has been two years and we have not received work orders for 72 Halls that we want to take up,” he said adding that he had raised the issue of fund shortage earlier as well.

Kage’s outburst comes just days after MLA B.R. Patil said housing units are allocated in exchange for bribes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was in Raichur on Monday ahead of his Delhi visit, said that he would call the dissenting Legislators for a meeting to discuss the issue, while Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar told presspersons in Bengaluru yesterday that the CM and the Housing Minister would respond to allegations.