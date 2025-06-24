K.N. Subbanna takes charge as District (Rural) BJP President

June 24, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior BJP leader K.N. Subbanna (Kumbralli Subbanna) took charge as the new District (Rural) President of BJP at the Party Office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday. Outgoing President L.R. Mahadevaswamy handed over the party flag to Subbanna.

Speaking on the occasion, City BJP President L. Nagendra, who is also a former Chamaraja MLA, said the Party could not make a clean sweep of the district due to various reasons. However, the BJP is sure to come to power if the party is strengthened in a planned and organised manner in the 2028 Assembly polls, he opined.

Pointing out that BJP had won in Periyapatna, Nanjangud and Hunsur segments in the past, he said BJP is favoured by many now and there is a need for better organisation. “I and Subbanna will work like a pair of ox in building the party,” he added.

Charging the Congress Government of being involved in scams, Nagendra said that CM Siddaramaiah who is from Mysuru, has earned a bad reputation in MUDA scam.

State BJP Vice-President N. Mahesh, in his preliminary remarks, said the party has entrusted the responsibility of party organisation in the district to Nagendra and Subbanna. He expressed hope that the two leaders would take the party to more success in coming days.

Accusing Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan of corruption, Mahesh demanded the Minister’s resignation over the claims made by senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil, who had alleged allotment of houses in exchange for bribes. Stating that no one in the Congress seemed to have taken Patil’s grave allegations seriously, he wanted CM to seek the resignation of Zameer and order a probe into the allegations. Congress can make Zameer as the Chief Minister if Siddaramaiah has no guts to seek the Housing Minister’s resignation, he quipped.

Outgoing District President L.R. Mahadevaswamy said he had made all efforts to strengthen the party in the district. Now, he will extend full support to Subbanna, he asserted.

State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, former MLC C. Ramesh, Party leaders Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Mangala Somashekar, Shylendra, Mahadevaiah and others were present.

Govt. not interested in providing inner reservation

Accusing CM Siddaramaiah of not being inclined to introduce inner reservation among SC Communities, former MLC C. Ramesh charged the Congress Government of pulling the reservation cart backwards, instead of pushing it forward, in order to render justice to deprived sections within SC Communities.

Speaking to presspersons at the BJP Office here yesterday, Ramesh contended that the popularity of Siddaramaiah was fast eroding.

Alleging that Siddarmaiah, who claims to be a Socialist, seems to have lost his morality and also is losing grip on his cabinet colleagues, he maintained that he had not seen such a corrupt Government in his 50 years of public life.