UoM celebrates 109th Foundation Day

July 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The 109th Foundation Day of University of Mysore (UoM) was held at Crawford Hall here this morning, with Harish Shah, Chairman of Harish and Bina Shah Foundation and Managing Director of Signet Capital Pvt. Ltd.,Mumbai, delivering the Foundation lecture on the topic ‘Learning from Heritage: The Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion Museum and the University’s Role as a Cultural Catalyst.’

Presiding over the event, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath said that Harish Shah is a first generation entrepreneur and Philanthropist.

“Jayalakshmi Vilas is one of the iconic structures of Mysuru, which was handed over to UoM with an objective of preserving the heritage structure for posterity. But unfortunately, we could not maintain this wonderful building owing to many constraints, with financial constraint being the major one. Realising the necessity of lending a helping hand, distinguished philanthropist, Dr. Sudha Murty, founder of Infosys Foundation, helped us in the past. Now, Harish Shah has come forward for preserving this heritage building which is an inalienable part of Mysuru’s culture and tradition. This structure has immensely enhanced the worth and value of our University in more ways than one,” Prof. Lokanath said.

Harish Shah, who is an alumnus of UoM, has given Rs.30 crore for this purpose and it speaks volumes of his greatness that he took decision to donate such a big amount within a day, he noted. Thanking  Shah  for his exemplary generosity, Prof. Lokanath said that Shah’s help will go a long way in restoration of Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion.

UoM Registrar M.K. Savitha and others were present.

