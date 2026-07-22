UPS stolen from the office of Child Development Project Officer

July 22, 2026

Mysuru: Four UPS electrical equipment worth about Rs. 50,000 have been stolen from the office of the Child Development Officer at Bal Bhavan, Bannimantap in city.

On July 15, the Officer and staff left the Office at about 6 pm after closing the office for the day. On July 16 at about 9.25 am, when Group-D employee Pradeep came to the Office to open it, he found the lock of the door broken and attempts made to forcibly open the door.

When Pradeep opened the door, entered the Office and inspected the premises, he found the iron rods of the toilet window located in the backside of the Office removed.

The burglar is said to have entered the Office through the toilet window and decamped with four UPS equipment and informed the matter to Child Development Officer M. Charan.

The Officer, who reached the Office, inspected the premises and lodged a complaint at jurisdictional Narasimharaja (NR) Police Station.

NR Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.