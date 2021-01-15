Vaccination Drive: Countdown begins

January 15, 2021

20,500 Covishield vials arrive in city on Jan. 13 night

Mysore/Mysuru: India is all set to write a new script in the history with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching a nationwide vaccination drive online tomorrow for the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic which snuffed out lakhs of lives besides ruining the economy of all countries in the last 10 months.

The whole world is watching developments in India in the last one week after Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved two vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) for emergency administration much to the relief of crores of Indians. Vaccine vials have reached all districts and country’s population is waiting with bated breath for the vaccine drive from tomorrow. Covishield vaccine vials are safely stored inside District Vaccine Stores from where it would be taken out tomorrow for vaccinating healthcare workers in the first round.

The stage is completely set for the smooth launch of vaccine drive in Mysuru District. Meetings of District-level Officers are happening almost daily to take note of preparations for the inoculation.

Pic.1: Dr. L. Ravi, COVID-19 Nodal Officer for Immunisation opening the sealed lock of the truck that arrived with Covishield vaccine. Pic. 2: Health Officers unloading the first consignment of vaccine.

A meeting of senior officials was convened this morning to review last minute preparations once again as less than 24 hours are left for the launch of this drive.

“The vaccination of healthcare staff at all nine vaccination sites will begin soon after Prime Minister Modi concludes his speech,” Dr. L. Ravi, Reproductive and Child Health Officer and COVID-19 Nodal Officer for Vaccination, told SOM.

Last minute preparations like dispatching hand antiseptic solution and syringes are neatly packed for every vaccination sites. The same will be dispatched in designated vehicles two hours before the drive begins.

The beneficiaries, who have already registered their names in CoWIN App, have been given venue, date and time to take the first shot. Trained vaccinators and other staff have been asked to be present at their respective vaccination centres well before the time in order to start once the PM waves the green flag, the Officer said.

Before dispatching Covishield vials to districts, Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akthar and National Health Mission Managing Director Dr. Arundathi held a video-conferencing with all District Heads regarding the Saturday launch of vaccine.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, DCP (L&O) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, DHO Dr. T. Amarnath, ZP Deputy Secretary Premkumar and others participated in the meeting.

First consignment

Dr. Ravi said the air-conditioned truck carrying 47,000 vaccine vials started from Bengaluru around 8 pm and reached Mysuru at 11.30 pm on Wednesday (Jan. 13). The consignment was received by himself, Dr. Shivashankar, Super-Specialist; Ashok and Rajendra, Pharmacy Officers, Regional Vaccine Stores and others and transferred the same to cold store unit inside District Vaccine Depot situated in the premises of District Health Office. A watch and ward has been posted at the Vaccine Depot for the safety of vials.

“20,000 Covaxin vials will be arriving in the State soon. There is difference between Covaxin vial and Covishield vial. The Covishield has 5 ml of vaccine and can be given to 10 persons. The Covaxin vial has 10 ml vaccine in each vial and can be given to 20 persons. Both the vaccine will be given in the State and there is no choice for any. The Government of India has issued a guideline regarding which district and which staff to be given the vaccination. All districts will be distributed with the vaccine to launch it on Jan. 16.” — Dr. K. Sudhakar, Health and Medical Education Minister

Vaccination Sites

Trauma Care Centre, KRS Road

JSS Hospital, Mysuru

T.Narasipur Taluk Hospital

H.D. Kote Taluk Hospital

Hunsur Taluk Hospital

K.R. Nagar Taluk Hospital

Nanjangud Taluk Hospital

Periyapatna Taluk Hospital

Rangasamudra Health and Wellness Centre

Vaccination timing

Soon after PM Narendra Modi inaugurates vaccine drive online tomorrow

Number of beneficiaries to be vaccinated on Day-1

60 persons at Rangasamudra Centre

100 persons in rest of the sites

Number of Covishield vaccine vials allotted

Mysuru – 20,500

Chamarajanagar – 4,000

Kodagu – 4,000

Hassan – 10,500

Mandya – 8,000

Who can’t take vaccine?