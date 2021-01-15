Packed with a prayer

January 15, 2021

Sarve Santu Niramayah

Mysore/Mysuru: The first consignment of Covishield vaccine that came to Mysuru in temperature-controlled trucks from Pune-based Serum Institute of India sported a Sanskrit shloka ‘Sarve Santu Niramayah’. The sticker was pasted on the boxes of the vaccine on the top right corner.

Each box contains 50 vials of the vaccine and six boxes of 50 vials each are then packed in one box. Each box weighs 32 kg. Along with the details of the vaccines including manufacturer, batch number, and doses, the sticker stating ‘Sarve Santu Niramayah’ was pasted on the boxes of the vaccine and just below the shloka, the sentence in English reads ‘May all be free from disease’.

The full shloka reads: “Sarve bhavantu sukhinah; sarve santu niramayah; Sarve bhadraani pashyantu maa kaschit dukhabhaag bhavet; Om Shantih Shantih Shantihi.”

The translation is: “Let all be happy; let all be healthy; let all see/experience auspiciousness; let no one be suppressed /overwhelmed by grief; Om peace, peace, peace.”