Vaidyara Nade-Halliya Kade postponed by a day

June 3, 2021

District in-charge Minister to inaugurate tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: The launch of the much-publicised “Vaidyara Nade-Halliya Kade” which was supposed to take place today has been postponed by a day.

Accordingly, Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will flag off this programme tomorrow.

The District Administration, as part of this programme, has planned to hold a mammoth Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) campaign in rural areas following spike in Corona positive cases.

The Minister has directed the District Administration to make necessary preparation for this programme.