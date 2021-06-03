Vaidyara Nade-Halliya Kade postponed by a day
News

June 3, 2021

District in-charge Minister to inaugurate tomorrow 

Mysore/Mysuru: The launch of the much-publicised “Vaidyara Nade-Halliya Kade” which was supposed to take place today has been postponed by a day.

Accordingly, Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will flag off this programme tomorrow. 

The District Administration, as part of this programme, has planned to hold a mammoth Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) campaign in rural areas following spike in Corona positive cases.

The Minister has directed the District Administration to make necessary preparation for this programme.

