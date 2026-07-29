Various organisations stage protests in Mandya

July 29, 2026

Mandya: Members of various farmer organisations, pro-Kannada outfits and workers of political parties, staged protests on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway passing through the town at Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle here yesterday, against the order of Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily up to 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

The protesters, who waved Kannada flags and showed dry paddy stalks to show how the crops have been withering due to lack of adequate water in the dams to meet the irrigation of agricultural fields, blocked the traffic for sometime.

Pro-Kannada activists Manju, H.D. Jayaram, S.P. Narayan Swamy, Somashekar, Shivakumar Aradhya, C.T. Manjunath and others took part in the protest.

Similarly, the activists of Mandya Rakshana Vedike staged protest at Kuvempu Circle in Srirangapatna town in the district. The protesters held empty plates and raised slogans against the Tamil Nadu Government.

Vedike President B. Shankarbabu said, there has been a severe drought this time, with the seeds of grains yet to sprout. The available water is insufficient even to feed the livestock. Amid this disastrous situation, CWRC has passed the order, which is unacceptable at any cost.

Bhoomithayi Horata Samiti staged a torchlight protest at the circle near the bus stand in the town yesterday evening.

Senior farmer leader K.S. Nanjunde Gowda and Samiti President B.C. Krishne Gowda led the protest.

Nanjunde Gowda warned of intensifying the protest, if the Government heeded to CWRC order and released water to TN.