Varsity to act against pigeon feeding
News

Varsity to act against pigeon feeding

January 16, 2025

Mysuru: Feeding pigeons with grains, a practice that began at the Mysore Palace, has now spread to Kukkarahalli Lake, raising serious ecological concerns.

Morning walkers have reported that certain individuals visit the Lake specifically to feed pigeons, resulting in a notable increase in their population. This surge is threatening the delicate balance of the Lake’s ecosystem, endangering the natural habitat of other bird species that thrive on the Lake.

Pigeon droppings can carry diseases that pose a health risk, particularly to those with weakened immune systems. Infections can occur from breathing in dust or water droplets contaminated by the droppings, they noted.

Concerned walkers have also pointed out the growing risk to the University’s historic buildings, as pigeons could potentially damage these structures. This practice, they argued, further strains Kukkarahalli Lake, which is already facing environmental challenges due to untreated sewage.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.K. Lokanath acknowledged the issue, stating that action will be taken against pigeon feeding due to the health risks and potential damage to the heritage buildings.

