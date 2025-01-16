Micro finance firms harassing borrowers, says BJP leader Raghu Kautilya
News

Micro finance firms harassing borrowers, says BJP leader Raghu Kautilya

January 16, 2025

Proposes a body to check harassment

Mysuru: State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya has said, a Committee of concerned public, Advocate and Police should be formed to check the menace of micro finance firms that have been harassing the poor after advancing loan to them.

He was addressing media persons at City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram this morning.

Raghu said, the micro finance firms are playing with the lives of the people in rural areas. Unable to bear the harassment, the people have been deserting the villages. The degree of harassment is such that, it is even worse than private money lenders, who charge exorbitant rate of interest. It seems, the State Government and the Police have also failed to rein in finance firms, who have been functioning throwing the norms of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the wind.

Raghu demanded that the District Administration, State Government and the Home Department should consider it as a special case and come to the rescue of the innocent villagers, by constituting a dedicated Committee.

At taluk-level, the Committee should involve Government Officers and elected representatives. The Home Department should issue a circular at the earliest, to receive the complaints against micro finance firms at the Police Stations, without coming out with any lame excuse.

If the representatives of finance firms issue threat to those who have taken loan, it should be dealt under Goonda Act by booking a case against them. The act of warning the loan takers over phone should also be curtailed. Besides, RBI should frame rules to control the process of advancing loan, charging rate of interest and imposing other charges, by the finance firms.

READ ALSO  Naming of Expressway

“Several hundreds of families are traumatised at the hands of finance firms in the State, but it is a matter of regret that, there are no serious discussions in this regard. It should be treated as apolitical issue, as I have been raising the demand in this regard, on behalf of the sufferers,” said Raghu.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching