Actor Prakash Raj inaugurates first-ever Children’s Bahuroopi
News

January 16, 2025

‘Sensitise young minds on current developments’

Mysuru: Children have to be sensitised regarding the present day developments at they are eager to learn the current situation, said Actor Prakash Raj here yesterday. Speaking after inaugurating the first-ever Children’s Bahuroopi Festival-2025 at Kalamandira, he said that starting an exclusive theatre festival for children was a good development and added that Nirdigantha, the theatre group started by him, was also contemplating to start children’s theatre.

“Children are not created for the future but they are part of the present day. They should be left to mould themselves for the future. This is the time when they are eager to learn about various aspects and we should allow them to learn by sensitising them. Instead, we have been nurturing our children keeping in mind the future while it not possible to imagine how the world would be in the next 10 years. We should be thinking are we as parents nurturing them for the next 10 years?,” he added.

Stating that parents were not spending quality time with children in the present day, Prakash Raj said that children have been spending most of their time under stress and tuitions.

Ranga Samaja Member Shashidhar Bharighat, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, DDPI Javaregowda, Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur and Deputy Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan were present on the occasion. 

‘Mogli,’ the children play, staged by Dhamani Theatre, Kundapura & Kalabhi Children’s Theatre, Mangaluru, at Kalamandira, was received well by the audience. Three other plays — Mozek, Dharmanati and Mudukana Maduve — were staged to jam-packed audience at Bhoomigeeta, Vanaranga and Kiru Rangamandira respectively.

