Veena concert on Jan. 1

December 30, 2022

Mysuru: Vidu. L. Leela, a renowned Veena artiste, will be presenting a veena concert at the house of Sangeetha Kalanidhi Mysore K. Vasudevacharya, Basaveshwara Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road on Jan. 1 between 3.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

She will be accompanied by Srivatsa K.V. Pallakki on veena and Vid. V.S. Giridhar on mridanga.

Profile: Senior artiste Vidu. Leela has been tutored by Vidu. A.S. Padma and her ‘Parama-Guru’ Vid. M.J. Srinivasa Iyengar. A “B-High” grade artiste of All India Radio, she has performed at Akashavani South Zone hook up programme. She has performed concerts at many places all over South India and has participated in “Pancha Veena” concerts directed by her tutors and in Western Symphonies organised by Vid. Zakaria.

A School teacher by profession, she has also trained a number of students on Veena.

Accompanying artiste Srivatsa is a disciple of Vidu. Leela while senior mridangist Vid. Giridhar has accompanied most senior artistes in the field.