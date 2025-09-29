Vijayadashami celebration at ISKCON on Oct. 2

September 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The ISKCON Temple in Jayanagar, Mysuru, will celebrate Vijayadashami with special programmes on Oct. 2.

The events, beginning at 5.30 pm in the temple’s Sri Dhama Hall, will feature Sri Rama Ashtottara Puja, Pallaki Utsava (palanquin procession), Harinama Sankeertan and a discourse on the significance of the festival.

The highlight of the evening will be a symbolic depiction of Lord Rama’s victory with the burning of 45-foot effigies of Ravana and Kumbhakarna (Sri Rama Vijaya). The temple management has invited devotees to partake in large numbers and seek the blessings of Lord Rama.

For further details, devotees may contact Mob: 81477-01807.