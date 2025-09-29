Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges youths to read Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s books
News

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges youths to read Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s books

September 29, 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 126th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ yesterday, recalled the contribution of Mysuru-based Kannada writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa (94), who passed away on Sept. 24,   and urged the youths to read   his books.

“A few days ago, our country also lost the great thinker and philosopher, S.L. Bhyrappa. I had personal contact with Bhyrappa and we had in-depth conversations on various topics on several occasions,”  he said.

“His works will continue to guide the thinking of the younger generation. Translations of many of his Kannada works are also available. He taught us how important it is to be proud of our roots and culture. I pay my heartfelt tribute to Bhyrappa ji and urge the youth to read his oeuvre,” Prime Minister  Modi said.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching