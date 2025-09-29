Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges youths to read Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa’s books

September 29, 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 126th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ yesterday, recalled the contribution of Mysuru-based Kannada writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa (94), who passed away on Sept. 24, and urged the youths to read his books.

“A few days ago, our country also lost the great thinker and philosopher, S.L. Bhyrappa. I had personal contact with Bhyrappa and we had in-depth conversations on various topics on several occasions,” he said.

“His works will continue to guide the thinking of the younger generation. Translations of many of his Kannada works are also available. He taught us how important it is to be proud of our roots and culture. I pay my heartfelt tribute to Bhyrappa ji and urge the youth to read his oeuvre,” Prime Minister Modi said.