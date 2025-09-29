Prize winners of Dasara Pet Dog Show
News

Prize winners of Dasara Pet Dog Show

September 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The following were declared winners of the Dasara Dog Show, organised by the Animal Husbandry Department as part of Raitha Dasara at J.K. Grounds in city yesterday.

About 641 dogs of over 48 breeds had registered for the show out of which 417 dogs, cats of various breeds and 44 birds took part.

Dr. Azeem Hulla, Dr. K.T. Parameshwar and Dr. Bhat, were the judges, who judged the dogs for quality, behaviour, body strength etc. and declared the winners.

For the first time, five dogs from City Police Dog Squad — Yodha (Belgian Malinois), Krishna (Labrador), Arjuna (Labrador), Ganga (German Shepherd) and Rashmi (German Shepherd) — took part in the Dog Show.

They performed tests for efficiency, salute, ups and downs, sleep, rest and parade. All the five dogs were presented with mementos.

The winners of Best of Show are as follows:

Champion: German Shepherd of Pawburgs Kennel; Runner-up: Boxer belonging to Vineeth Srinath; Third Best: Rottweiler belonging to Hrithik; Fourth Best: Doberman belonging to Sachin Urs; Fifth Best: Maltese belonging to Manoj; Sixth Best: Mudhol Hound of Samarth Kennel and Seventh Best: Siberian Husky belonging to Sandesh Nagaraj.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching