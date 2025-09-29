Prize winners of Dasara Pet Dog Show

September 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The following were declared winners of the Dasara Dog Show, organised by the Animal Husbandry Department as part of Raitha Dasara at J.K. Grounds in city yesterday.

About 641 dogs of over 48 breeds had registered for the show out of which 417 dogs, cats of various breeds and 44 birds took part.

Dr. Azeem Hulla, Dr. K.T. Parameshwar and Dr. Bhat, were the judges, who judged the dogs for quality, behaviour, body strength etc. and declared the winners.

For the first time, five dogs from City Police Dog Squad — Yodha (Belgian Malinois), Krishna (Labrador), Arjuna (Labrador), Ganga (German Shepherd) and Rashmi (German Shepherd) — took part in the Dog Show.

They performed tests for efficiency, salute, ups and downs, sleep, rest and parade. All the five dogs were presented with mementos.

The winners of Best of Show are as follows:

Champion: German Shepherd of Pawburgs Kennel; Runner-up: Boxer belonging to Vineeth Srinath; Third Best: Rottweiler belonging to Hrithik; Fourth Best: Doberman belonging to Sachin Urs; Fifth Best: Maltese belonging to Manoj; Sixth Best: Mudhol Hound of Samarth Kennel and Seventh Best: Siberian Husky belonging to Sandesh Nagaraj.