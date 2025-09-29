Vijay Prakash steals the show at Palace
Vijay Prakash steals the show at Palace

September 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s own playback singer Vijay Prakash took the audience on a musical journey at the Dasara Cultural Programmes held at the Mysore Palace premises in city yesterday. He along with the other singers rendered some of the most popular devotional and Kannada film songs much to the delight of the audience.

Vijay Prakash started the concert by paying tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari through the song ‘Habba Habba Idu Karunaada Mane Mane Habba… Idu Chamundi Thayiya Habba…’ followed by the most popular Kannada film ‘Bombe Heluthaithe Neene Rajakumara’ which features late Puneeth Rajkumar. This song was received well by the audience.

Later, the troupe rendered the songs ‘Hello Hello Nan Manasu Ille Yello’, ‘Open Hairu Bittkondu Kudalu Haaradiskondu’ among other songs.

Earlier in the evening, artistes of Bhoomithayi Balaga, Bengaluru, rendered parivarthana songs; H. Bhuvaneshwari and troupe presented light music concert; Dr. Padmaja Reddy and troupe presented kuchipudi dance; Dr. Ragini and troupe presented bhajans. Also,  Nadaswara by Rangaswamy and troupe.

