DC inspects caste survey

September 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s directive to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all the districts to monitor the progress of the Socio-Economic & Educational Survey (Caste Survey) — conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission — on a daily basis, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy visited Varuna Assembly Constituency’s Vajamangala, Bhugatahalli and other nearby villages where survey is being carried out and inspected the procedures being followed by the Enumerators who are assigned the task of doing the survey.

The DC also interacted with the survey staff about the problems faced by them while conducting the survey and directed them to complete their allotted work within the prescribed time limit.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Tahsildar Mahesh, Taluk Panchyat Executive Officer Krishna, Mysuru Rural BEO Prakash and others were present.