DC inspects caste survey
News

DC inspects caste survey

September 29, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s directive to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all the districts to monitor the progress of the Socio-Economic & Educational Survey (Caste Survey) — conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission — on a daily basis, Mysuru  Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy  visited Varuna Assembly Constituency’s Vajamangala, Bhugatahalli and other nearby villages where survey is being carried out and inspected the procedures being followed by the Enumerators who are assigned the task of doing the survey.

The DC also interacted with the survey staff about the problems faced by them while conducting the survey and directed them to complete their allotted work within the prescribed time limit.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Tahsildar Mahesh, Taluk Panchyat Executive Officer Krishna, Mysuru Rural BEO Prakash and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching