Subways open again… but only for Dasara

September 29, 2025

Why lock them for 355 days and open for just 10 days? Citizens question logic

Mysore/Mysuru: Two pedestrian subways — one on Sayyaji Rao Road and another near the Mysore Palace — built years ago at a cost of crores of rupees in taxpayers’ money, have once again been unlocked for public use only for the Dasara festival.

This move has sparked public outrage, with citizens questioning why vital infrastructure remains closed for 355 days a year, turning into neglected, unhygienic spaces instead of serving the purpose they were built for.

Residents argue that these subways are needed year-round, not just during Dasara. Mysuru, being a major tourist hub, attracts lakhs of visitors throughout the year.

“Subways are more useful before and after Dasara, when barricades and dividers are placed on key roads like Sayyaji Rao Road, narrowing the carriageway and worsening traffic congestion,” said a commuter.

Ironically, during Dasara, these barricades and dividers are removed, making the roads wider and safer for pedestrians to cross even without using the subways. The additional Police force deployed during the festival also manages traffic efficiently.

“It makes no sense to open the subways only during Dasara when they are least needed,” pedestrians pointed out.

The subway near Mysore Palace being used by public and visitors to Dasara Exhibition Grounds, to navigate the busy B.N. Road.

‘Locked for 355 days, open for just 10’

Anwar Baig, owner of Ismail Optical Co., located on Sayyaji Rao Road, voiced strong criticism.

“For nearly 355 days a year, this subway stays locked & useless. Only time it opens is during Navaratri for crowd control. The rest of the year, it turns into a public toilet, spreading filth and posing health hazards,” he said.

Baig added that every year, just before Dasara, officials paint the walls to create an illusion of maintenance, only to lock the gates again once the festival ends. “This is a complete waste of public funds,” he fumed.

He further alleged that the unscientific design of the Sayyaji Rao Road subway blocks visibility of legitimate, tax-paying commercial establishments, causing crores of rupees in business losses. Meanwhile, illegal roadside vendors thrive on footpaths without paying taxes or rent.

“Why keep a structure that remains unused and harms genuine businesses? Demolish it and restore visibility to shops so customers can identify them,” Baig demanded, urging authorities to ensure fair business opportunities and prevent the misuse of public spaces.