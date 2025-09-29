September 29, 2025

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji speaks at Cauvery Aarti

Mandya: The State Government’s ‘Cauvery Aarti’ at Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam continues to captivate thousands, honouring the sacred river with devotional rituals and cultural performances.

On the third day of the event last evening, Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, highlighted the deep spiritual roots of river worship in Indian tradition.

“Worshipping nature is a reflection of our culture. Offering gratitude to the river that sustains us is a sacred act,” he said.

“Cauvery is the lifeline of South Karnataka, quenching the thirst of millions and sustaining farmers’ livelihoods. No words can fully express our gratitude for her boundless gifts,” he added.

Agriculture Minister and Mandya District Minister Cheluvarayaswamy addressed the gathering, acknowledging that some individuals had opposed the event and even challenged it in Court.

“In time, even those who object will come to understand and change their minds,” he said.

“Let us rise above differences and come together in love and reverence for River Cauvery, who unites us all.”

The devotional rituals were complemented by cultural programmes that brought Mandya’s rich heritage to life. Artistes M.D. Pallavi, Lakshmi Nagaraj, and Indu Nagaraj enthralled the audience with soulful musical tributes, following a spectacular laser show that illuminated the night sky.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including Sri Nishchalanandanatha Swamiji of Vishva Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt, MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi and senior officials from Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL).

Today’s programme

The fourth day of Cauvery Aarti will be held this evening at 6. Presiding over the event will be Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana.

There will be a cultural programme from 6.15 pm to 6.45 pm, and Dakshina Aarti will be presented. A laser show will be held from 6.45 pm to 6.55 pm. Between 6.55 pm and 7.15 pm, a team from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, will perform the Cauvery Aarti. From 7.15 pm to 9 pm, renowned playback singer Rajesh Krishnan will perform.

Water sports, children’s games

With the addition of adventure and water sports, the event has taken on a new vibrancy, offering visitors an exciting blend of devotion, entertainment and recreation.

Alongside the Aarti, a variety of water sports, including rafting, are drawing overwhelming crowds. While adventure sports are energising young thrill-seekers, family-friendly water activities are providing visitors with unique and memorable experiences.

NRI couple donates Rs. 5 lakh

Jyothi and Vikas, a couple originally from Bengaluru and now settled in Phoenix, USA, have donated Rs. 5 lakh to support the Cauvery Aarti.

Speaking with emotion, the couple shared how watching the Aarti on social media stirred powerful memories and a deep sense of connection to their roots.

“Though we live in America, we grew up drinking Cauvery’s water. She quenches the thirst of millions and sustains the livelihoods of countless farmers. She is inseparable from our very existence,” they said.

The couple emphasised that Cauvery is one of India’s most sacred rivers, deserving reverence and gratitude. “Honouring her through rituals like the Aarti is a profoundly meaningful act,” they said.

Jyothi and Vikas urged that the Cauvery Aarti should not remain confined to Dasara festivities alone. “This is a sacred act that brings blessings not just to humanity but to all living beings. It should be celebrated throughout the year,” they said. The couple also pledged to personally offer prayers to River Cauvery whenever they return to Karnataka.