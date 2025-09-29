City’s night sky turns into a canvas of light

September 29, 2025

2,983 drones create majestic tiger, break Record

Mysore/Mysuru: The night sky above the Parade Grounds at Bannimantap turned into a dazzling spectacle yesterday as thousands of spectators watched in awe during a breathtaking drone show organised by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) as part of the ongoing Dasara festivities.

Over 3,000 drones lit up the sky, weaving intricate patterns and transforming it into a vast canvas of light and motion. The show featured artistic displays of constellations, the solar system, and iconic cultural symbols, leaving the audience spellbound.

Compared to last year’s 1,500-drone display, this year’s spectacle marked a quantum leap in scale, creativity, and technology.

World record: 2,983 Drones form a tiger

Mysuru’s name was etched in global history as 2,983 drones came together to form a massive illuminated image of India’s national animal, the tiger. The crowd erupted in cheers as the majestic formation appeared in the night sky, glowing brilliantly.

This feat broke the previous Guinness World Record of 1,985 drones used to create an animal image. The certificate of recognition was presented to officials of the Energy Department by Guinness officials during the event, marking a moment of pride for the city and the State.

Themes celebrate heritage and devotion

The show went beyond technology, blending culture, devotion, and artistry. Highlights included a dynamic depiction of an Indian Army soldier confronting an enemy, Lord Krishna standing atop five serpents, a tribute to spirituality and mythology, River Cauvery and a Golden Howdah-carrying elephant saluting Goddess Chamundeshwari, celebrating Mysuru’s royal traditions.

In addition, vivid images of a peacock, dolphin, and eagle, representing nature and freedom, were displayed along with a symbolic representation of Karnataka’s five guarantee schemes, displayed alongside portraits of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

25-minute show

Each formation shimmered with multicoloured lights, creating a surreal experience for spectators. The grand finale featured Goddess Chamundeshwari majestically seated on a lion, prompting the audience to rise in reverence as chants filled the air.

The 25-minute show ran from 8:45 pm to 9:08 pm, blending devotion, technology, and cultural pride. Though entry was restricted to pass holders, large crowds gathered outside the venue to witness the aerial marvel. Many captured the spectacle on their mobile phones and shared it widely on social media.

The show was executed by Delhi-based BotLab Dynamics, with drones launched from St. Philomena’s College Grounds. Additional shows are scheduled for Sept. 29 (today), with main performances planned for Oct. 1 and 2 at the same venue.

Musical prelude by Kunal Ganjawala

Ahead of the drone display, noted playback singer Kunal Ganjawala set the stage ablaze with a spirited live performance.

He opened with Puneeth Rajkumar’s popular track “Neene Neene”, followed by Kannada chartbusters like “Khushiyagide Eko Ninnindale”, “Ondhe Ondu Saari”, and “Ninna Kanda Kshanadinda”. He also delighted the audience with his famous Hindi numbers, drawing cheers and dance moves from the crowd.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the event. Other dignitaries included MLA Tanveer Sait, MLC K. Shivakumar, Additional Chief Secretary for Energy Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Yukesh Kumar, Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, CESC MD K.M. Munigopal Raju, Technical Director D.J. Divakar, Superintendent Engineer Sunil, MCC Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, and MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshit.

Five hours of waiting for a 25-minute show

Thousands of spectators endured hours of waiting at Bannimantap Parade Grounds last evening to witness the drone show. Entry for pass holders began as early as 4 pm, but the main event did not commence until 8.45 pm, leaving many seated for over four hours.

At 7 pm, a surprise musical performance by playback singer Kunal Ganjawala offered brief entertainment. While his soulful renditions were well-received, the lack of prior publicity about his appearance left many attendees unaware and unprepared for the schedule.

Several spectators expressed frustration over the prolonged wait and lack of clear communication. Many had expected the drone show to begin early, based on unofficial timings circulating ahead of the event.

Following the show, traffic congestion was reported around the venue, with vehicles lining the surrounding roads as attendees exited en masse.