Vishnu Memorial works to begin by Sankranti, says actor’s son-in-law

December 8, 2019

Mysuru: While expressing hopes that Vishnu Memorial construction work will begin by Sankranti festival next year, Actor Anirudh, son-in-law of the late actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan, said that he is confident that the Memorial will come up in Mysuru, which is the birth place of the late actor.

Speaking to media after attending a programme organised at Narayana Hrudayalaya in city yesterday, he said: “We have already consulted the architects and the plan is also ready,” he added.

It has been almost a decade since legendary Kannada actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan passed away. The cries for a Memorial for the late actor had been going on for a long time. The project had been on the backburner due to some legal hurdles.

“Out of 5.5 acre plot, Vishnu Memorial will come up in 2.5 acre land. Remaining 3-acre land will have a centre just like the Film and Television Institute of India of Poona. We are planning to have a dedicated space here that will be a platform to train the next generation. I feel Mysuru, which is the cultural capital of the State, would be a better option to construct the Memorial. Earlier, till 1980s, a number of movies have been produced here in Mysuru including at Premier Studio,” he said.

“Legendary actor Dr. Vishuvardhan had established Vibha Charitable Trust through which we are organising socially relevant programmes about health and environment related issues. I have directed a number of short films in an effort to create awareness in the society out of which five have entered the India Book of Records. Recently, Asia Book of Records conferred ‘Grand Master’ award on me,” he added.

