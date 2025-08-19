Vote Chori campaign held in city

August 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City Congress workers, led by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, took out an awareness campaign on ‘Vote Chori’ at KSRTC sub-urban bus stand in city this morning.

The Congress party is organising public awareness campaign across the nation about ‘Vote Theft’ after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the allegations of serious fraud involving the poll panel.

Rahul Gandhi, while participating in an exclusive event in Bengaluru recently, had alleged that BJP with the help of Election Commission of India (ECI) had indulged in ‘Vote Theft’ to gain power by manipulating the voters list.

Lakshmana, while leading the campaign by pasting ‘Stop Vote Theft’ stickers, trained guns on BJP saying, the saffron party is in power at 18 States, only by tweaking the voters list.

“In Bihar, which is going to Assembly polls shortly, the names of a shocking 65 lakh voters have been deleted by the poll panel. In the recently held Assembly elections at Maharashtra, 90 lakh voters were allowed to cast their votes in the last one hour, suffice to say, how the Election Commission helped BJP to win the elections,” alleged Lakshmana.

Former Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President B.M. Ramu, President of City and District Youth Congress Committee Syed Abrar and others participated in the campaign.