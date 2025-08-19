Vote Chori campaign held in city
News, Top Stories

Vote Chori campaign held in city

August 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City Congress workers, led by KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, took out an awareness campaign on ‘Vote Chori’ at KSRTC sub-urban bus stand in city this morning.

The Congress party is organising public awareness campaign across the nation about ‘Vote Theft’ after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the allegations of serious fraud involving the poll panel.

Rahul Gandhi, while participating in an exclusive event in Bengaluru recently, had alleged that BJP with the help of Election Commission of India (ECI) had indulged in ‘Vote Theft’ to gain power by manipulating the voters list.

Lakshmana, while leading the campaign by pasting ‘Stop Vote Theft’ stickers, trained guns on BJP saying, the saffron party is in power at 18 States, only by tweaking the voters list.

 “In Bihar, which is going to Assembly polls shortly, the names of a shocking 65 lakh voters have been deleted by the poll panel. In the recently held Assembly elections at Maharashtra, 90 lakh voters were allowed to cast their votes in the last one hour, suffice to say, how the Election Commission helped BJP to win the elections,” alleged Lakshmana.

Former Zilla Panchayat (ZP) President B.M. Ramu, President of City and District Youth Congress Committee Syed Abrar and others participated in the campaign.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching