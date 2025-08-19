Dasara works on at Palace

August 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara fast approaching, various Departments have taken works to spruce up the Mysore Palace premises, prominent statues and circles across the city.

Dasara is scheduled to be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

Palace, the main attraction with enhanced features during Dasara every year, is getting a facelift, with Mysore Palace Board taking up various works.

Similarly, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Public Works Department (PWD) and other Departments to name a few, have taken up works at their level.

A temporary shelter and tent has been already built for the elephants and their mahouts and kavadis respectively, participating in the annual event.

While nine elephants have already arrived in the first batch and five more elephants arriving in the second batch on Aug. 25, the paths used by the elephants surrounding the tent, near Trineshwara Swamy temple premises, are being repaired.

The interlock tiles are removed and the earth is being levelled, using an earth moving vehicle, so that the pachyderms can amble with ease.

Tent School

The Tent School for the children of mahouts and kavadis, functioning in a room at the Palace premises, has made an informal start. Three teachers deputed to the school are teaching the children, with the help of charts and images, to bridge the gap created for being away from the regular classes.

Besides, the gardeners are involved in watering flower pots, to redo the gardens at the Palace premises that wear a new look every Dasara.

The vehicle parking lot between Kote Maramma temple and Jayamarthanda Gate is also being cleaned and levelled with the help of an earth mover.

Cleaning of statues

The statues of erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore, Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar at K.R. Circle, Chamarajendra Wadiyar at the Circle having same name, opposite Mysore Palace North Gate and of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, also at the Circle named similarly (formerly Hardinge Circle), are also being cleaned, to take up repainting of the artistic domes and the interiors that form the major attractions in the city.