VTU announces results just 5 minutes after exam! 
News

VTU announces results just 5 minutes after exam! 

July 1, 2026

Breaks its own record of 10 minutes 

Bengaluru: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi has set a new national record for efficiency after it announced the results of the sixth semester engineering examination just five minutes after the exam concluded yesterday.  

A total of 60,856 students from 2025-2026 academic year had appeared for the exam. 

This marked the University breaking its own record of 10 minutes, when it released the final semester engineering examination results for 56,192 students a month ago. 

The sixth semester exam results in the three previous years had taken 10, 11 and 10 days to release, respectively.  

VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. U.J. Ujwal, who jointly released the results, said, “We decided to announce them as quickly as possible. With proper preparation, we released the results immediately. Earlier, final year results were announced within 10 minutes.”  

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching