VTU announces results just 5 minutes after exam! 

July 1, 2026

Breaks its own record of 10 minutes

Bengaluru: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi has set a new national record for efficiency after it announced the results of the sixth semester engineering examination just five minutes after the exam concluded yesterday.

A total of 60,856 students from 2025-2026 academic year had appeared for the exam.

This marked the University breaking its own record of 10 minutes, when it released the final semester engineering examination results for 56,192 students a month ago.

The sixth semester exam results in the three previous years had taken 10, 11 and 10 days to release, respectively.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar and Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. U.J. Ujwal, who jointly released the results, said, “We decided to announce them as quickly as possible. With proper preparation, we released the results immediately. Earlier, final year results were announced within 10 minutes.”