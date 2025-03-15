VVWW Engineers instructed to stop flow of sewage water into lakes
News

VVWW Engineers instructed to stop flow of sewage water into lakes

March 15, 2025

MCC Commissioner asks engineers to prepare an action plan

Mysuru: MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has instructed the Engineers of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) to prepare an action plan to stop the flow of sewage water from residential layouts and industrial effluents into lakes.

The MCC Commissioner instructed the Engineers after visiting Lingambudhi Lake, Bogadi and Hebbal Lakes on Thursday between 6.45 am and 10 am. He was accompanied by VVWW Executive Engineers Ashwin and Shilpa, Assistant Executive Engineer Dhanush and others.

Star of Mysore had published a new item titled ‘Hebbal Lake Choked’ on Mar. 5 and Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) had also lodged a complaint in this regard following which the MCC Commissioner visited the lakes and instructed the VVWW Engineers to prepare an action plan.

MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said that the matter will be discussed in the next Council Meeting to get the approval and implement the action plan.

