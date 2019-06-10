In Briefs

Walkathon and Street Plays

Navkis Educational Centre, Mysuru, has organised walkathon and staging of street play on June 11. The event will be inaugurated by Principal V. Vasantha Latha. Students of Navkis will be performing street play in the city with themes like ‘Save Environment,’ ‘Plant Trees, Save Earth,’ and ‘Don’t Cut Trees’ to create awareness. Also, the school has organised a walkathon from Police Commissioner’s Office during which students will carry placards with message on saving our environment. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2476001 or 2476004, according to press release from the School.

June 10, 2019

