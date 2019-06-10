The Department of Women and Child Development has invited applications for recruitment of Anganwadi Assistants for 11 vacant posts in Hunsur taluk under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). Interested may submit the applications online through www.anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in before July 2 (5.30 pm), stated the release from Hunsur Taluk Child Development Programme Officer.
Anganwadi Assistant posts
