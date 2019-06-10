The Bharatiya Samskritika Parishat, located in JSS Mahavidyapeetha premises, Shivarathri Rajendra Circle in city, has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Co-ordinator. The Parishat was founded in 2003. Service minded, middle aged Graduates can apply. Retired persons with sound physical fitness can also apply. The application must be addressed to the Director, Publications Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Circle, Mysuru-04. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2548211 or 2548212.
Applications invited
The Bharatiya Samskritika Parishat, located in JSS Mahavidyapeetha premises, Shivarathri Rajendra Circle in city, has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Co-ordinator. The Parishat was founded in 2003. Service minded, middle aged Graduates can apply. Retired persons with sound physical fitness can also apply. The application must be addressed to the Director, Publications Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Circle, Mysuru-04. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2548211 or 2548212.
Leave a Reply