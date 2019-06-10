In Briefs

Applications invited

The Bharatiya Samskritika Parishat, located in JSS Mahavidyapeetha premises, Shivarathri Rajendra Circle in city, has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Co-ordinator. The Parishat was founded in 2003. Service minded, middle aged Graduates can apply. Retired persons with sound physical fitness can also apply. The application must be addressed to the Director, Publications Division, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Circle, Mysuru-04. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2548211 or 2548212.

June 10, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching