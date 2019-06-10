Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University has invited applications from students for admission to Degree and Diploma courses in Karnatak/ Hindustani Music, Tabla, Veene, Mridanga, Bharatanatyam and theatre works. For Diploma courses, the student should have passed SSLC and second PUC for Degree (BA) courses. The last date to submit the application is June 10 and June 15 with penal fee. For details, visit the University on JLB Road in Lakshmipuram or call Ph: 0821-2419443 or 2402141.
Courses at Music University
