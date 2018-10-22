Wall paintings on City Railway Station Subway glorify arts and monuments of Karnataka

Mysuru: The subway at City Railway Station underwent a transformation during Dasara festival with theme-based wall paintings glorifying the arts and monuments of Karnataka to entice the tourists.

The side walls of the subway at Mysuru Station, which connects Platform No.1 to Platform No.6, will leave one spell-bound. Vibrant art work depicting monumental works of art, architecture, culture and tradition of the people of Karnataka adorn the subway.

The architectural masterpieces of Belur, Halebeedu, Aihole, Badami, etc., built during Hoysala and Chalukya rulers, come to life on these walls. Glimpses of the famous Karaga Festival of Bengaluru, Veeragase Kunitha, Dollu Kunitha, Yakshagana, Bharathanatyam and other popular folk dances have also been depicted. Other famous historical and mythological characters like Mahishasura and Nandi can also be seen on the walls.

Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru is the driving force behind this initiative. Beautification has been taken up in a systematic manner with a theme to improve the aesthetics and make the surroundings pleasant.

The paintings have already received wide acclaim and a large number of passengers/tourists were seen clicking pictures and selfies. It is a visual treat oof artwork.

The DRM said that the beautification of other important Stations of Mysuru Division such as Shivamogga Town, Davanagere and Hassan Stations will also be taken up in a phased manner.