Eight Government Departments yet to open their stalls at Dasara Exhibition

Works of 20 stalls are complete and 19 stalls are under progress

KEA CEO writes to Tourism Department Principal Secretary seeking stern action

Mysuru: On Oct.16, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), Shashikumar wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary to the State Tourism Department, asking him to take serious action against the eight public institutions who had not set up their stalls at Karnataka Exhibition Grounds despite receiving permission from the concerned authorities to do so.

Speaking to SOM, Shashikumar said that the Department had granted permission to the 47 applications it had received including 13 various Departments of the State Government, one Department of the Union Government, 26 Boards and Corporations and seven Zilla Panchayats (ZPs), to set up their stalls this year.

During Dasara, nine Departments of the State Government, one Department of the Union Government, nine Boards and Corporations and one ZP had set up their stalls for the festivities. Works of the stalls of 19 institutions are still under progress while the remaining eight Government Departments are yet to initiate works on the stalls.

Some of the Departments that had readied the stalls for public-viewing are Department of Information and Public Relations (Bengaluru), Sericulture, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences (Mysuru), Kannada and Culture Department, Department of Industries and Commerce (Mysuru), Department of Information and Public Relations and Postal Department (Union Government).

A priceless collection of Mahatma Gandhi’s photographs were exhibited by the Department of Information and Public Relations and Postal Department on account of his 150th birth anniversary.

Among the others who set up their stalls during Dasara were D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation (Mysuru), Karnataka Soaps and Detergents, Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation Limited, Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (Bengaluru), Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd. (Mysuru), District Legal Services Authority (Mysuru), Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama (Mysuru) and Petroleum Conservation Ltd. (Bengaluru).

Works under progress

Some of the Government Departments whose work is still under progress are Directorate of Economics and Statistics (Bengaluru), Forest Department, Health Department (Mysuru), Mysore Milk Union Limited (MyMUL), Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), Mysuru, Karnataka State Temperance Board (Bengaluru), Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation (Mysuru), Karnataka State Women and Child Development Corporation (Mysuru), Karnataka State Commission for Women (Bengaluru), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (Mysuru), Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Ltd. (Mysuru), University, Kerala State Coir Corporation, Department of Industries and Commerce (Chikkaballapur), Hassan, Mandya, Udupi, Ramanagaram and Koppal (ZPs Division).

Yet to start

Following are the Departments yet to open their stalls: Department of Sarva Shikshan Abhiyan (Mysuru), Karnataka State Agriculture Marketing Board (Mysuru), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation, Karnataka State Co-operative Fisheries Federation (Mysuru), Karnataka State Valmiki Development Corporation, Command Area Development Authority (Cauvery Basin Projects-2) and Women and Child Development Corporation (Mysuru).