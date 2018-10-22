Over 2 lakh tourists visit KRS, Brindavan Gardens in six days

Mysuru: Even as the city was flooded by scores of tourists from across the country and the globe during the 10-day Dasara celebrations from Oct. 10 to 19, the Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, a very popular destination among tourists, witnessed a footfall of over two lakh visitors from Oct. 16 to 21.

The KRS reservoir has come alive with 3D projection mapping and other special lighting arrangements for nine days from Oct. 16.

The 3D projection mapping and illumination will be held from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm till Oct. 24 (Wednesday). Thereafter, the Musical Fountain at the Gardens will be played for one hour between 7 pm and 8 pm on week days and for two hours from 7 pm to 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Although there was a huge surge in tourist footfalls since Oct. 16, KRS witnessed maximum number of tourists on Oct. 20 and 21, with over 35,000 tourists visiting the specially illuminated Brindavan Gardens on both the days.

The tourist rush to KRS is expected to continue for a few more days, according to authorities. The 3D illumination will conclude on Oct. 24.