War hero, son of Kodagu Lt. General B.C. Nanda passes away  

Madikeri: Lieutenant General (Retd.) Biddanda Chengappa Nanda passed away last evening in Madikeri. He was 87. Family sources said that he was suffering from age-related ailments and died en-route to a private hospital in Mysuru. He is survived by his wife and four daughters and one of his daughters Shalini Nanda Nagappa is a well-known Canada-based food blogger.

The last rites were scheduled to be performed after 3 pm today at his residence on Abbey Falls Road, with full military honours. Senior officers of the Army are expected to pay their last respects to the decorated soldier.

One of the most loved military officers from Kodagu district who served in the Indian Defence, Nanda rose to eminence in the Army. He served as the Army Commander, Northern Command and settled down in Kodagu after his retirement and was involved in many social service activities.

He was born to Biddanda S. Chengappa and Bollavva couple on May 12, 1931. Bollavva was the sister of Field Marshal (first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army) Kodandera M. Cariappa. Nanda had served in the Army between 1951 and 1989.

Nanda’s father Chengappa was the Chief Conservator of Forests, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chengappa also served as a forest officer in Commonwealth Nations and had given priority to forest conservation.

A college in Coimbatore is named after Chengappa. Also, the biggest bridge in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Austin Bridge) connecting Middle and North Andaman Islands is named as Chengappa Bridge as Chengappa, in the capacity of a forest officer, prepared a working plan for these islands.

After completing his primary schooling in Madikeri, Nanda moved to Madras and later to Dehradun for his higher education. He also did his higher education in Royal College of Defence in London.

Close associates of Nanda said that the Indian Military Academy was situated in front of his house while he was pursuing his post-graduation at Dehradun. He was inspired by military officials at the Academy. Though his family wanted him to be a doctor, Nanda was attracted to the military and subsequently joined the Indian Army.

When Nanda was the Army Commander, Siachen was occupied by Pakistan in June 1987. He ordered his troops to evict them from Siachen and for the first time Siachen, the world’s highest Army post, was occupied by the Indian Army. Subedar Bana Singh captured “Quaid Post” after defeating Pakistan and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Today, “Quaid Post” is named as “Bana Singh Post”.

For his contribution to India’s military might, Lt. Gen. Nanda was honoured with Param Visishist Seva Medal (PVSM) and Athi Visishist Seva Medal (AVSM). He was an ardent lover of sports and attended hockey, football and cricket tournaments in various parts of Kodagu, post his retirement. Nanda was a voice of ex-servicemen and pressed for various demands for the benefit of ex-servicemen.

General Nanda headed the Kodagu Natural Sciences Society which was set up to trace the origin of Kodavas by ascertaining the ancestry, customs, culture, language and a study of genealogy by the Kodagu Natural Sciences Research Society. He spent his autumn years in his residence at Abbey Falls Road.

General Nanda had participated in the function held last year to unveil the statues of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and Gen K.S. Thimayya at Cauvery College, Gonikoppal. He was seen wearing traditional Kodava dress, greeting Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore