Warrior Sangolli Rayanna statue unveiled at Kurubarahalli Circle

August 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With State Government dragging its feet to install the statue of Sangolli Rayanna, a great warrior during pre-Independence period, the fans of this historic fighter have unveiled his statue made out of fibre at Kurubarahalli Circle at 2 am on Independence Day.

This function was held under the leadership of Rayanna Yuva Gharjane Sangha in which elected representatives, leaders and local residents participated.

Punit Rayanna, District President of Sangolli Rayanna Yuva Gharjane, said that the Kurubarahalli Circle had been named as Sangolli Rayanna Circle over 20 years ago. Subsequently, permission was granted to install the statue of this great warrior at Kurubarahalli Circle and work has been entrusted to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The cost of installing the statue was estimated at Rs. 25 lakh. Tender was floated for this work but it did go forward due to non-release of funds. So, this project was languishing. Memorandums submitted to all the Chief Ministers since last 7 years failed to yield results. Dejected over this, it was decided to install and unveil the statue made out of fibre by pooling money, under the guidance of Rajashekar Doddanna, State President of the organisation, he added.

The event was attended by Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, KSTDC Chairman K.P. Siddalingaswamy, Pradesh Kurubara Sangha President M. Subramanya, K.G. Ramesh, Roopa Yogeshwar, Ashwin Ananthu and Gopi, all Corporators, District Congress President B.J. Vijaykumar and others.